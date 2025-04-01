Hokies defense adjusting to new coordinator Siefkes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Spring practice rolls on in Blacksburg where the Virginia Tech defense continues to get settled in with new coordinator Sam Siefkes.

Having come highly regarded from his most recent time in the NFL, players have been eager to learn.

The word we keep hearing is “multiple” when it comes to what we can expect to see on the field. While Siefkes wants to make his own impression on the program, he’s big on maximizing what worked in the past.

“One of our philosophies is adaptability and being able to mold what they’re good at to, you know, who we’re about to play and how we’re about to play them,” Siefkes said. “And so I think the biggest thing for me is figuring out over these next, you know, 15 practices is, you know, what can we do really well and what do we need to improve at and where does our multiplicity lie in the blend of who we’re gonna be.”

“I’m very excited about how much how much ball he knows,” said Hokies linebacker Jaden Keller. “You know, like in his short time here he’s already taught me so much about football, about the NFL, about just how certain techniques and like situations and stuff like that. So just having him in the room is just, with that much football knowledge, that much football IQ, it just helps you, it helps you elevate your game. Whenever you know what the offense does and why they’re doing it, not just what you’re doing, but why they want to do certain things.”

“We’re listening to him like any fronts, different fronts we’re bringing in, any different stunts and stuff and that stuff, man, you just like you rebuilding like a whole culture and stuff like that,” said Kevin Gilliam Jr.