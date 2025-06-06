Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes cheers Red Raiders on to victory in Game 2 of the WCWS

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady celebrates during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals against Texas in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips

OKLAHOMA CITY – Texas Tech evened up the finals of the Women's College World Series on Thursday night with one of the Red Raiders' biggest supporters on hand.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, cheered on the Red Raiders, who hung on to beat Texas 4-3 in Game 2 of the series behind the solid pitching of NiJaree Canady, forcing a decisive third game on Friday night.

Both teams will be trying to win their first national championship.

“Come on!!! Let's go!” Mahomes posted on social media during the game, which started 50 minutes late because of storms.

Mahomes and his wife were animated and seemingly in full “sports fan” mode throughout the game. He appeared to be as involved in the game as he was in all his Super Bowl appearances, standing, clapping, yelling and encouraging the Red Raiders, hanging on every pitch.

Prior to Game 1 on Wednesday, Mahomes gifted each Texas Tech player with a letterman-style jacket and a pair of shoes in Texas Tech Colors.

“First off, I love Texas Tech and everything Texas Tech's about,” Mahomes told ESPN from an extension of the press box at Devon Park. “To have Nija here along with the other girls has been fun to watch. I've always loved softball and watching it. I'm happy it's been back in the Olympics and happy to have them here in Oklahoma City.”

