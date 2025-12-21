CFP Update: JMU trails Oregon 34-6 at halftime

James Madison running back Wayne Knight (3) runs around quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) who blocks Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney (4) during the first half of the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

EUGENE, Or. – In the first round of the College Football Playoff, No. 12 James Madison trails No. 5 Oregon at halftime by a score of 34-6.

The Dukes were keeping pace early. After Oregon scored a touchdown on its opening drive, JMU responded with a 15-play, 63 yard drive that ended with a field goal. At that point, it was just a 6-3 deficit for the Dukes. But that quickly changed.

The Ducks offense has been unstoppable, racking up over 350 yards in the first half with a touchdown on its first five possessions. Dante Moore has thrown for three of the touchdowns and rushed for another.

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the Capital One Orange Bowl to face No. 4 Texas Tech on January 1.