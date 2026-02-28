WNBA players' union sends offer to league with revenue sharing, housing concessions, AP source says

FILE - The WNBA logo is seen near a hoop before an WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena, May 14, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NEW YORK – The WNBA players' union sent a counterproposal to the league Friday night for a new collective bargaining agreement that included some concessions on revenue sharing and housing — two key areas on which the sides differ — according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

The union's proposal came a week after it received one from the league. The WNBA told the union Monday during a virtual negotiating session that it needs to get a deal in place by March 10 to start the season on time, another person familiar with the discussions told the AP. That person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

In the new proposal, the union is asking for 26% of the gross revenue — revenue before expenses — with the salary cap for teams around $9.5 million in the first year. That number is unchanged from the union's previous offer. The revenue sharing is down from 27.5% from the union's proposal from 10 days ago.

The WNBA had offered more than 70% of net revenue in its last proposal. That would be their take of the profits after expenses are paid. Those expenses would include upgraded facilities, charter flights, five-star hotels, medical services, security and arenas.

The union also tweaked its housing offer. The union is still asking teams to provide housing for all players in the first few years of the deal, but in the latter part of the CBA teams wouldn't have to provide housing for players making at least 75% of the maximum salary.

The league had offered that its teams would pay for all housing this season. Then franchises would pay for housing for players on minimum salary contracts as well as rookies in their first season, the person said.

They’d also pay for the housing of the two developmental players that teams would be allowed to have.

If a labor deal is agreed to by March 10, it probably would be signed by the end of the month. Under that timeline, the expansion draft for new franchises in Portland and Toronto would be held sometime between April 1-6, according to a timetable obtained by the AP.

Free agent qualifying offers, including franchise player tags, would be sent out April 7-8. Teams would then have three days to negotiate with the more than 80% of players who are free agents. The signing period would take place from April 12-18.

Training camps would open the next day and the season would be able to start on May 8.

The league and the players have been unable to reach a new collective bargaining agreement since the union opted out of the previous deal, which expired last year.

