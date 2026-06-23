Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider
Trending
Roanoke homeowner says a Flock Device was installed on her property without notice
Five new Virginia laws starting July 1: What you need to know
Judge rules government can't stop SNAP dollars from buying candy and sugary drinks
Christiansburg residents react to hidden Flock cameras scanning license plates across town
Roanoke City halts installation of Raven Shot Detection cameras after devices installed in unapproved areas

Sports

Stampede at World Cup match viewing in Jordan's Amman kills 1

Omar Akour

Associated Press

Jordanian soccer fans watch the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan, early Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) (Raad Adayleh, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

AMMAN – A stampede at a gathering of World Cup fans in Jordan's capital early Tuesday left one person dead and eight others injured, the state news agency said.

Thousands of spectators had turned out in central Amman to watch the match between Algeria and Jordan on giant screens. The crowd, at Hashemite Plaza, grew and nine people injured in the crush were hospitalized, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing the Public Security Directorate.

Recommended Videos

One of the injured fans later died, the report said.

This year was the first that Jordan qualified for the World Cup. The team was knocked out Tuesday after losing to Algeria 2-1.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.