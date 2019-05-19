36th Scott Robertson Memorial wraps up at Roanoke Country Club

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a hot and humid final day of competition at Roanoke Country Club as some of the top junior golfers took to the course.

Melissa Meng, from Blacksburg, shot 11 birdies on the day to finish at 3-over-par and tied for 16th overall in the tournament. Jayde Dudley, of Roanoke, scored five straight birdies on the back nine and shot 76 for the day.

Future Virginia Tech golfer Alyssa Montgomery finished in fourth place. On the 18th hole, she scored a birdie to finish the weekend at 3-over-par.

The girls older division champion proved to be the 2017 runner-up, Alexa Pano. She had the lowest score of the round at 65 and finished the weekend at 8-under-par to take this year's girls title.

"I just kind of got used to more of the conditions," said Pano.

"The greens were a little bit faster today, and so, as rounds went on, I figured that out. It’s been a tough two years, especially not being able to finish the Scott Robertson (last year), so it felt really nice to finish the event and to finish with the results I wanted," Pano said.

In the boys older division, the winner proved to be a Virginia golfer for the second consecutive year. Michael Brennan, from Leesburg, entered the day with a nine-stroke lead and he never wavered. Four birdies and 12 par shots led to a 12-under-par performance for the weekend and the boys title.

