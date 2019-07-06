50 teams flock to Roanoke Valley for annual USA Softball Stars and Stripes tournament

SALEM, Va.- - Fifty teams flocked to the Roanoke valley for annual USA Softball Stars and Stripes tournament.

But how does the tournament compete with the holiday weekend?

"We are facing competition from a lot of other sanctioning bodies but we are seeing a lot of other teams from outside of the area wanting to come and spend their holiday weekend in the city of Salem and in the Roanoke Valley," Junior Olympic Commissioner for USA Softball in Virginia John McPhail said.

McPhail also added that the tournament stands out from others thanks to the family centered activites it offers, such as discounted tickets to the annual Salem fair.

"When we came up with this tournament five years ago, we came up with something that we wanted so that not only the families would spend their holiday weekend just playing softball but so that they could do family oriented activities," McPhail finished.

The tournament fruns from Friday through Sunday on fields in Botetourt, Roanoke, and Salem.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.