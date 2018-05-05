53rd annual Cosmopolitan Track Meet wraps up

ROANOKE, Va. - The 53rd annual Cosmopolitan Track Meet wrapped up at William Fleming High School. The meet attracts some of the top athletes from central and southwest Virginia.

Roman Ridley, of Liberty, won the senior division boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22 seconds. He was followed by Jaylen Hairston, of Cave Spring, and Christian Randolph, of William Fleming.

The boys 1600-meter run had two classes. Mason Cobbler, of Hidden Valley, took the top spot with a time of 4:56.35. Tyler Wilson, of Auburn, was the top runner in the second class, coming in at 4:30.47.

On the girls side, Patrick Henry made up considerable ground in the 400-meter relay and win that race. For a complete look at the results from all field and track events, click here.

