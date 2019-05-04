54th annual Cosmopolitan Track Meet wraps up

ROANOKE, Va. - It was an action-packed day at William Fleming High School as the 54th annual Cosmopolitan Track and Field Invitational wrapped up, with nearly 2,000 athletes competing for championship gold.

The day started with two scholarship awards being handed out. Aileen Edwards, of Blacksburg High School, and Hunter Bohon, from William Byrd, received $3,500 each for their contributions in school, the community and the workforce.

The field events certainly grabbed attention today. For the girls senior division shot put, the winner proved to be Midajah Davis, of Patrick Henry. The Gallaudet University commit had an impressive throw of 42 feet!

In boys discus, Logan Williamson, of James River, finished third; Jake McNutt, of Lord Botetourt, came second; and Gavano Bolden, from Northside, came in first with a throw of 142 feet.

In girls high jump, Dasia Mayo won the meet with a jump of 5-foot-2. She then tried to qualify nationally by trying to clear the bar at 5-foot-4.5 but just missed the mark. She still walks away a winner.

On the pavement, the Blacksburg boys claimed first in the 4x800 relay, followed by Cave Spring and William Byrd.

For the girls 100-meter hurdles, it was a tight race, but Kelsey Arnold, of Pulaski County, took first place. In the boys 110-meter hurdles, it was an even closer finish, but Roanoke College committ Greyson Cornett edged out Jerehmiah Emmuns-Mayo and Jaden Brewer. It was Cornett's first victory in the event since he won in the junior division two years ago.

"I felt fine because I've been hydrating, but I knew the competition would be tough, so I just had to run my race and pull it out," Cornett said.

In the 100-meter dash girls senior division, Patrick Henry finished in first and second with Tynia Garvin and Aboitel Scere, respectively, and Jaira McNair, of Pulaski County, came in third.

On the boys side, Timothy Iferika, of Cave Spring, was the winner, with Chris Smith, of Northside, and Kawuan Ray, from Ronaoke Catholic, finishing in third.

We are sure to hear more about these student-athletes in a few weeks as they compete at the state level.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.