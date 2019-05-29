74th U.S. Women's Open has ties to Roanoke

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The U.S. Women’s Open field consists of 156 of the best golfers from all over -- but more than a dozen of them have a connection to the Star City, having played in the annual Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament.

"This is unbelievable for me. I get to see some of our old players from Scott Robertson plus some of the best golfers in the world without a doubt," said Tim Bibee. He serves as the co-chairman for the Scott Robertson and is in Charleston as a volunteer for the Open.

He said it's a joy to see Scott Robertson alumna perform on the biggest stage for women’s golf.

"It’s pretty impressive for us and humbling, to tell you the truth, that those players would want to come to little Roanoke, Virginia, to play in a tournament," Bibee said.

Some have not only played at the junior golf tournament but they’ve won it -- and the U.S. Women's Open as well -- such as Paula Creamer, Ariya Juntanagarn and most recently, Alexa Pano.

"I love going from tournament to tournament and to be able to have a win coming into this was big for me, especially at the Scott Robertson which is a super good event," said Pano.

The 14-year-old amateur is ready to take on the Country Club of Charleston as the youngest in the field.

"I’m really used to being the youngest person in an event. Like, I’ve been doing that literally since I’ve started golf. So, it’s just kind of fun for me and I want to be able to do these things at such a young age. So it’s really cool for me when I can accomplish that," Pano said.

One of every nine players in this weeks tournament has played in the Scott Robertson, which means there’s a chance the winner could very well be an alum of the Roanoke junior tour stop.

