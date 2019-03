ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rising Stars, who are affiliated with the American Basketball Association, hosted the West Chester Wildcats on Saturday night. It proved to be a hard-fought, physical battle.

Despite falling behind by double digits in the second quarter, the Rising Stars battled to close within striking distance, but came up on the short end of a 133-127 score.

