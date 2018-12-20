Alexander-Walker leads Virginia Tech over North Carolina A&T

BLACKSBURG, Va. - BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat North Carolina A&T 82-60 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Hokies (10-1) went 15 for 17 at the free-throw line and enjoyed a 42-20 rebounding advantage over the Aggies. Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Robinson finished with 14 points, seven boards and six assists.

Quavius Copeland scored 16 points for North Carolina A&T (4-7), and Milik Gantz had 14. The Aggies finished with 14 turnovers.

Virginia Tech gradually pulled away after sputtering a bit in the first half.

The Hokies used a 12-2 run to open a 68-43 lead with 8:38 left. Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill capped the surge with 3s.

Hill made three 3s and finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech, which committed just four turnovers in the second half.

TIP-INS

North Carolina A&T: Copeland gave the Aggies some energy, rebounding from a poor start to the game. He scored just three points in the first 20 minutes, but had 13 in the second half. He could play a key role for the Aggies when they begin MEAC play next month.

Virginia Tech: Alexander-Walker is turning into one of the ACC's best players. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games for the Hokies. The forward is shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T visits Minnesota on Friday.

Virginia Tech host Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 28.

