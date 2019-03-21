All fun and games in Columbia before Virginia hits the court in NCAA tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia hasn't hosted the NCAA Tournament in 49 years but they still know how to help college basketball fans have a great time while they are in town. I stopped by the Fan Fest and found quite the action.

From traditional corn hole to body marbling and winning free hot wings, there were all sorts of fun things to get into. And fans are excited that Columbia is all the buzz with first and second round tournament action.

"It's very exciting. Hopefully, we continue to have it like this and the crowds coming around and everybody enjoys it," said Tyrone, a Columbia resident.

"I just love it. March Madness is a wonderful thing to have here," said Richard, a Columbia resident.

"It's big. Maybe not quite as big as the solar eclipse we had last summer but it's the next best thing," said Allen, another Columbia resident.

It can't be a Fan Fest without some sweet treats so we have Bessie's sweet delight here. She's mentioned a lot of players have come through.

The big sweet the players are going for? Bessie says it's the cupcakes.

These South Carolinians may not be able to root on the Gamecocks but they certainly have their favorites to win it all.

Richard says he's rooting for Duke. Tyrone says he's rooting for North Carolina or Duke.

When 10 News asked Allen what he thought about UVA's chances this year, here's what he had to say:

"I already told a local UVA fan that it won't happen this time," said Allen.

