Amanda Hollandsworth prepares for US Women's Open

CHARLESTON, SC - The U.S. Women's Open is the pinnacle for every girl who grows up dreaming of golf greatness.

Amanda Hollandsworth is living proof that even if you're from a small town, your dreams can be as big as you dare.

"I get goosebumps. I just got goosebumps in 100 degree weather, just thinking about how much support I have behind me. And if, for some reason, this doesn't work out the way it supposed to, I know I'm still going to have that support. It's not golf that defines who I am to the community, it's just the situation that I'm in. And the loving personalities that Southwest Virginia just has," said Hollandsworth.

"I think just growing up in that atmosphere, growing up with coaches that we had from kindergarten all the way through high school really helps to instill a work ethic and then confidence too. And I think that's what's really going to help Amanda out here this week, is just the confidence," said Jessica Hollandsworth.

Team Hollandsworth will be taking on the Country Club of Charleston on Thursday. Jessica will be on the bag. The former college golfer at the University of Maryland and college coach at James Madison University knows the sport and knows her sister, and is uniquely qualified to lend a hand - or an ear.

"Amanda is a pretty easy book to read because she wears everything kind of on her sleeve, so you know, it's easy to figure out what she wants and what she needs at that moment, and kind of what she's thinking and what she's trying to do," said Jessica.

"She kind of brings me down to Earth if I'm getting too high, but she also like, tells me that I'm supposed to be in the situations that I'm supposed to be in. She makes me know and trust my game, and just boosts me up," added Amanda.

When Amanda tees off on Thursday she'll no longer be a college golfer, but she'll always be from Southwest Virginia. After all, it's home.

"Through this past month, it's been a surreal month for me. A lot has happened, a lot of good things, a lot of milestones in my life. Saying goodbye to college golf is not going to be easy. It gets me choked up just thinking about it. But I think that just knowing that there's so many doors open for me, it's helped me a little bit to not think about it. It's going to hit me hard in August, but I think it's just, it's incredible to know that with all this going on, there's so many people behind me," she said.

Amanda said the challenge this week, in addition to the stage, is all about the greens. Putting is where the scoring is.

