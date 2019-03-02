Area teams advance in state quarterfinal action

ROANOKE, Va. - Southwest Virginia had plenty of success in the state basketball quarterfinals on Saturday night. The Northside boys led the way with an 81-48 romp over Heritage to advance to the Vikings' fourth consecutive state final four. Area rival Cave Spring joined them in the Class 3 semifinals with a Jalen Buster buzzer 3-pointer that downed Spotswood 56-54.

In Class 4 boys action, we had a similiar result. Both area teams advanced to set up a Region 4D rematch in the state semifinals. George Washington Danville edged Riverside 65-62 in overtime, while region champ Jefferson Forest handled Loudoun Valley 58-49.

In Class 2 boys action, Radford remained undefeated with a 66-51 win over Graham. Meanwhile, the defending state champion, Gate City, downed Martinsville 47-41.

In Class 1 quarterfinal action, Eastside edged Auburn in overtime 63-60. George Wythe fell to J.I. Burton 46-36.

Girls action saw both Class 5 Roanoke city schools eliminated. William Fleming fell to Freedom South Riding 46-39. and Patrick Henry dropped a 75-43 decision to Thomas Edison.

In Class 4 action, both area teams advanced to set up another region rematch. Carroll County dumped Millbrook 45-39. Pulaski County edged Loudoun Valley 52-49.

In the Class 3 ranks, defending state champion Lord Botetourt rallied to edge Western Albemarle 40-35. Magna Vista was eliminated by Spotswood 54-43.

The Martinsville girls were ousted by Wise-Central 68-39. Also in Class 2 action, Floyd County was dumped by Ridgeview 53-46.

In Class 1 action, defending state champs Parry McCluer handled PH Glade Spring 62-44. Honaker eliminated Galax 38-30.

State semifinal action is slated for Tuesday.

