Area teams advance to VHSL Spring Jubilee

ROANOKE, Va. - Here were the area baseball results:

Class 5, Halifax County 11, Stone Bridge 0

Class 4, Liberty Christian 11, Kettle Run 0

Class 4, Salem 3, Riverside 9

Class 3, Lord Botetourt 2, Brookville 6

Class 2, James Battle 0, Chatham 5

Class 2, Appomattox Co. 1, Lebanon 15

Class 1, Chilhowie 6, Auburn 7

Class 1, PH Glade Spring 6, Galax 3

Class 1, William Campbell 0, Lancaster 5

Here were the area softball results:

Class 5, Halifax Co. 3, Stone Bridge 4

Class 4, Amherst Co. 1, Woodgrove 3

Class 3, William Byrd 3, Riverside 0

Class 3, Cave Spring 0, Turner Ashby 3

Class 3, Liberty 2, Staunton River 0

Class 2, Richlands , Floyd Co. 2

Class 2, Labanon 5, Dan River 0

Class 1, Northwood 12, Parry McCluer 1

Class 1, PH Glade Spring 9, Auburn 0

Here were the area boys soccer results:

Class 4, Blacksburg 4, Park View 0

Class 3, Northside 4, Spotswood 3

Class 3, Lord Botetourt 3, Western Albemarle 7

Class 2, Giles 5, Graham 1

Class 2, Martinsville 4, Richlands 1

Class 1, Galax 8, PH Glade Spring 1

Class 1, Rappahannock 9, Altavista 1

Here were the area girls soccer results:

Class 4, Jefferson Forest 2, Woodgrove 4

Class 3, Monitcello 1, Lord Botetourt 0

Class 3, Hidden Valley 0, Western Albemarle 3

Class 2, Radford 6, Gate City 0

Class 2, James River 3, John Battle 0

Class 1, Eastern Montgomery 10, Bath Co. 1

Here were the area girls lacrosse results:

Class 4, Hidden Valley 5, Western Albemarle 10

Here were the area boys lacrosse results:

Class 4, E.C. Glass 12, Western Albemarle 6

In team tennis, Blacksburg girls and Auburn girls both advance in the state tournament.

