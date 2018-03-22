Aric Almirola looking forward to Martinsville race Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - Weather permitting, the spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. The cup series is coming off a west coast swing, and the short track race of the season. The No. 10 Ford Fusion driver Aric Almirola spoke Wednesday about the excitement surrounding the Paperclip.

"Martinsville is just a special place. It's hard to describe, it has so much history as one of the oldest NASCAR tracks that we go to and we all grew up racing on short tracks before we ever make it to the NASCAR cup level. So to be in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and have that opportunity to go back to short track racing and Martinsville Speedway is incredible little half mile speedway we all just love it," said Almirola.

