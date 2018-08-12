Ashby, Rivers look to fill linebacker void for Hokies

ROANOKE, Va. - As the Virginia Tech defense takes on the "next man up mentality," they may have found two guys to help fill the void at linebacker, in Rayshard Ashby and Dylan Rivers. The two sophomores will battle for a spot but they have turned heads in the spring and now as fall camp continues.

"Rayshard has really probably solidified himself. I thought he had probably the best spring of everybody, the most consistent spring of everybody," defensive coordinator Bud Foster said.

"I thought Dylan (Rivers) played really well the last week and a half. I think he was trying to do everything exact and I always wanted him to pin his ears back and play," Foster said.

Ashby said it's been a collective effort from everyone in the linebackers room.

"We're just all leading together in the linebacker room. It's a great feeling of gelling together just helping each other," he said.

"Still knowing we have to compete, but we look at it as the room gets stronger together it's great so we just help each other and compete with each other."

Freshman Dax Hollifield has also received high praise and is expected to compete for a spot as well.

