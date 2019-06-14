Auburn baseball, softball both win VHSL state titles

RADFORD, Va. - Auburn baseball and softball were in action on Friday in the Class 1 State Championship.

At Calfee Park, Auburn faced off against Lancaster in a slow-to-start few innings but Keith Reid hit a sacrifice fly to bring Drew Hill home and go up 2-1.

The rally had just begun, between the last three innings the Eagles went up 9-0 on their opponent to win the Class 1 Baseball State Championship.

"We weren't real sure at the beginning of the year, we had some adversity, we had a couple pitchers that weren't healthy early, Brady was one of them," head coach Eric Altizer said about their starting pitcher. "Brady came back and pitched the game of his life. I am so happy for Brady. He got two wins in these two games, probably a record that will never be broken, a semi final and a final.

"It's impeccable. I mean, unreal, these group of guys, unbelievable," Harris replied.

In Radford, the Auburn softball team played Rappahannock County, and won in dominant fashion.

After a fifth inning slaughter, the Eagles went up 12-1 and were not done yet.

In the sixth, six more runs were scored including two back-to-back home runs.

Auburn softball earned its first Class 1 State title in school history, beating the Panthers 18-1.

"I can't describe it, I don't even know yet, I haven't felt anything," head coach David Hurd said. "I've been doing this for 20 years and this is something we've always talked about and it seemed so far away and so hypothetical so long ago so now that it is real it hasn't set in yet."

Two titles, one school. The wins on Friday added state championship No. 6 in the 2018-2019 school year.

