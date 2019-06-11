Auburn softball preps state semifinal

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Southwest Virginia has three area softball teams still alive heading into state semifinal action. Semifinals are set for Thursday in both Salem and Radford. Local teams Liberty, William Byrd, and the Auburn Eagles are still seeking state gold.

23-3 Auburn improved their strength of schedule in 2019 after a state runner-up finish last season.

The Eagles struggled a bit early but started clicking at the right time. Auburn's forte is their hitting. They have 37 home runs this season.

This time around the roster is packed quality experience. Seven seniors will take the field for veteran coach Dave Hurd. He says his Eagles are ready to meet expectations. It begins Thursday with a state semifinal date against Riverheads at Radford.

"Everybody knows what the goal is. Everybody knows what the desired result is and it makes it hard. It's hard to coach, it's hard to play and it's a difficult set of expectations but it's something these kids have embraced and the coaching staff has embraced," Hurd said.

"You know I think it's cool that we, you know like you said, relax and take time and practice more and get better. There's nothing like another week of practice to help us get prepared for that," Eagles pitcher Kyler Dehart said.

"Awesome to be a part of this community and everyone is doing so well I think it's so crazy that a little school like Auburn could produce so many state championships and I think it's time we get ours," Abgail Wilson said.

Auburn faces Riverheads at 6 p.m. Thursday at Radford University.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.