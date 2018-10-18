Auburn volleyball undefeated, looking to return to state glory

RINER, Va. - It takes three trophy cases to hold Auburn High School's volleyball accolades, including three straight state championships from 2012-2014. After a 2017 campaign that ended in the state quarterfinals, the Eagles are back in the hunt for state glory.

"Of course those players expect, 'I'm a senior now, it's my year.' Hopefully they just continue to concentrate on getting the job done so they can see that goal come to fruition," said Auburn volleyball coach Eddie Maynard.

Auburn had no seniors on last year's squad and the Eagles return a wealth of experience. It's shown on the court, being undefeated at 15-0.

"We've been here, and been undefeated before. And it doesn't always work out the way you want. So we're not really taking it for granted that we haven't lost yet this season. We're just focused on the next opponent and see if we can meet our goals," said Maynard.

The Auburn teams is close-knit, but for Becca and Rachel Harding, volleyball is a family affair.

With Becca starting at middle and Rachel at outside hitter, the Harding sisters are double trouble for opponents at the net.

"Everybody is there to support not only me but Ra too, and just have her backing me up the whole time makes me feel so good about myself. I'll be serving and she'll get a kill and I feel so much better because she's my sister," said Becca.

"It's going to be really hard next year because I've had her by my side since day one and it's going to be really sad. I'm really emotional about it," added Rachel.

The Eagles are taking it one game at a time, but it’s no secret the girls want to add another banner to the gym and make those trophy cases just a little more crowded.

