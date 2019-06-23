Ball for a Cause holds 2nd annual Touchdown Madness

ROANOKE, Va. - A local program came together to hit the gridiron this weekend in an effort to help students in Roanoke City Public Schools.

Ball for a Cause was created in 2018 as an initiative to give back to the community through sports. The program held its second annual Touchdown Madness tournament at William Fleming High School. The tournament supports local students by sending them on field trips by providing funds to schools annually. Fishburne and Lincoln Terrace elementary schools are the two beneficiaries of this year's funds. Organizers say investing in the youth early is vital to their success.

"We believe that education is important and that community service is important. We can bring the community together through sports, and we believe that the children are the future," said William Gravely Jr. He's the founder of Bball for a Cause.

"So, if we invest in our kids, it will be a better future for everybody."

The program hosts other events throughout the year, as well. To find out more information on Ball for a Cause, click here.



