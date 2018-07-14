Danville Braves sweep Burlington Royals

DANVILLE, Va. - Courtesy: Stephen Brunson/Danville Braves

Brooks Wilson was nails coming in from the bullpen, making the biggest play of the evening. After the Royals had spoiled the D-Braves 3-1 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh, Wilson came in with one out and the bases loaded. The Stetson product induced a ground ball directly at second baseman Greg Cullen to keep the damage at bay. Wilson finished out the game, allowing one hit and walk through 2.2 scoreless innings.

The D-Braves tied it back up in the home half of the inning. Justin Dean reached on a fielding error from Burlington's shortstop, Jeison Guzman, his second of the game. On a pickoff throw behind Dean at first base, Burlington's first baseman Freddy Fermin botched the pick and Dean reached third base. Andrew Mortiz provided the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly to shallow left field, and speedy Dean scored on a bang-bang play at the plate.

Jose Montilla logged his third quality start of the year, pitching six innings and gave up one earned run. The Neyba, Dominican Republic native struck out five and only allowed five hits.

After trailing 1-0, Danville responded with three of their own to take a 3-1 advantage in the second and third innings. Brett Langhorne tied the game at 1-1 with a single up the middle, plating CJ Alexander in the bottom of the second.

In the bottom of the third, Nick Shumpert reached third off a misplayed ball in right field by Burlington's Jackson Lueck. The next pitch, Dean singled to shallow right field, scoring Shumpert and giving the D-Braves a 2-1 lead. Moritz bunted Dean to second, and Cullen singled up the middle extending Danville's lead to 3-1.

D-Braves hit the road for three against first-place Bluefield, will have an off day on July 17 and then open a six-game homestand at Legion Field from July 18-24 against Pulaski and Johnson City. For more information about upcoming promotions, visit dbraves.com.

