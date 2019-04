SALEM, Va. - Frederick erased a 2-1 deficit with single runs in the 5th and 7th innings, then hung on for a 3-2 win over the Red Sox in Salem. Salem falls to 3-5 on the season. Game two of the series is slated for Friday night at 7:05.

