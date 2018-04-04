Pitching will be Red Sox's strength in 2018

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox are getting ready to get back into the swing of things for the 2018 season with 10 players on the roster from a year ago. Much of the focus falls on the pitcher's mound. Salem will start the season with three of the top 10 pitching prospects in the Red Sox organization.

"Exciting arms we are going to have this year," said third-year manager Joe Oliver.

"I think our main focus is going to be on the pitching staff and we got some guys coming up that are going to provide some good offense as well."

Roniel Raudes will get the start on opening day, just two years removed from being named the Red Sox's minor league pitcher of the year. And the rotation will be solidified with a handful of other talent as well. Right-hander Bryan Mata is the youngest on the roster at 18 years old. He packs a punch with an ERA of 3.74 in 17 starts. Tanner Houck comes from the University of Missouri where he averaged a strikeout per inning. He spent 2017 with the Lowell Spinners.

"First full season, definitely some hype for me getting into it," Houck said.

"I'm ready to kind of go out there and put in like, the work that, you know, I've been waiting my whole life for."

Salem will also feature another solid fielder in Bobby Dalbec. The 6-foot-4 third baseman looks to bring the power at the plate, where he hit 13 home runs with Greenville last season.



"I just want to drive in as many runs as I can and produce as much as I can all year," said Dalbec.

"Not really trying to hit the long ball, I know it's a really big park here. It's a lot of doubles and triples so you take the home runs when you can."

10 Sports will have live coverage leading up to the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

