Salem Red Sox to become Salem Beer Mongers for select games this season

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox revealed their alternate appearance for the 2019 season.

Starting May 2, the team will take the field every Thursday as the Salem Beer Mongers in a nod to the growing craft beer industry.

Beer Mongers merchandise will be available in the team's online shop and team store. Fans at Wednesday's game against the Down East Wood Ducks will receive 25% off the new merchandise. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

"Craft beer has taken off here locally and across the entire state with the number of breweries increasing (from) less than 50 in 2011 to over 200 today. We thought it was appropriate to recognize the growth of the craft beer industry and the importance that it plays in our local economy,” said Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence.

To commemorate the event, a six-pack of tickets for $6 is being released for Wednesday's game as well.

Tickets must be bought in advance online or at the box office before 4 p.m.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.