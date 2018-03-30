VT upsets #6 NC State on the diamond, Radford falls to Gardner-Webb

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech opened up a three game home-stand against sixth-ranked NC State on Thursday afternoon. The Hokies held the league's top offense to just two runs, which came in the opening inning. But the Wolfpack had no answer for Virginia Tech pitcher Connor Coward. He allowed just three hits and two unearned runs over eight frames. At the plate, the Hokies scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to a 10-2 victory.

The Radford Highlanders were also on the diamond Thursday, hosting Gardner-Webb. The Runnin' Bulldogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. But the defending conference champion Radford responded with two home runs from Spencer Horwitz. It was his third career multi-home run game. But it turned into a slugfest in Radford and Gardner-Webb came back for a 20-10 win.

