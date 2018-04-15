Derrick Hines Classic tipped Saturday around the Roanoke Valley

Roanoke, Va. - The Derrick Hines Classic tipped Saturday morning with more than a dozen games at 5 different locations in the Roanoke Valley, including the ceremonial tip at Bonsack Baptist gymnasium. Four of Hines' children were presented with a basketball from their respective teams.



Part of today's proceeds will go to the Hines family. The Virginia Blue Storm Association hopes to make this an annual event and establish a Derrick Hines scholarship for a William Fleming student.

"It means a lot to our family just to see the love that they have for my father and still do and knowing that they'll always carry on his legacy in Roanoke means a lot to us. He impacted peoples lives and it means more than basketball it goes a lot deeper than that and yes I have huge shoes to fill so I'm looking forward to it," HInes' son, Derrick Hines Jr. said.

The former William Fleming star passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. He played basketball collegiately in North Carolina and for the Roanoke Dazzle of the NBA-Developmental league.

