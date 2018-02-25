Beck wins VSHL state 55m dash, again.

SALEM, Va. - Blacksburg's Cole Beck won the VHSL Class 3 55 meter dash in 2017. Saturday, with the Bruins moving up a classification, he competed in the Class 4 55 meter dash, and took first place for the second straight year, posting a 6.37 in the final.

Cave Spring's Jaylen Hairston placed second in the boys Class 3 55 meter dash.

Heritage finished second in the girls Class 3 4 x 200 relay.

For full Class 3/4 VHSL state indoor track and field results, visit http://snaptiming.com/meets/vhslindoorchamp2-23-24-2018/

