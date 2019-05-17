Blacksburg boys, Salem girls advance to district finals in soccer

ROANOKE, Va. - The River Ridge District finals are now set for boys and girls soccer. On the boys side, defending state champion Blacksburg defeated Salem 7-1 in the semifinals round, while Patrick Henry got a 3-0 win against Cave Spring.

The Bruins and Patriots will meet for the third time this season in the River Ridge District final Friday.

On the girls side, Salem squeezed out a 1-0 victory over Hidden Valley, while Blacksburg gained a 2-0 win over Cave Spring.

The Lady Bruins and Lady Spartans will also play each other for the third time this season in the River Ridge District final Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.