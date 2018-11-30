Blacksburg braces for Woodgrove in state semifinal

BLACKSBURG, Va. - VHSL Class 4 is not for the faint of heart. Blacksburg, a state champion in Class 3 back in 2016 has successfully made the jump, advancing to the third round a year ago. This year, they're back in the state final four. Blacksburg finished off Region 4D at a perfect 13-0 and the Bruins feel like they're playing their best football right now. They attribute part of their success to offseason conditioning and a blue collar work ethic.

First year coach Eddie Sloss says this is a new experience for him, but his team has carried on. Even when some of Blacksburg's talent was bitten by the injury bug, the Bruins have found ways to win. Next up is Woodgrove, a dynamic team that has skill players on both sides of the ball.



"We did film study and they're like a power run offense with their quarterback and running backs and then they'll throw the long bomb after a while but we have that sorted out," said Blacksburg lineman Jacob Lucas.

"I think we have been tested very well and the kids have responded well. We haven't put a lot of points on the board but at the same time our defense has also kept the other teams from putting a lot of points on the board and that's huge. Right now it appears we're playing in all phases of the game very well," said Sloss.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Christiansburg High School.

