Blacksburg's Blumenthal gets career win 500

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It was a special night in Blacksburg as the boys soccer team hosted Northside, the same teams that faced off in the region final last season. It was a defensive gauntlet early, with neither side scoring in the first half.

But Blacksburg picked up two goals in the second half -- both of them coming off corner kicks -- which proved to be the difference. The Bruins won 2-0 and in the process, earned head coach Shelly Blumenthal his 500th career win.

"Some people were anticipating it more than I was," Blumenthal said afterward. He's in his 26th year coaching at Blacksburg.

"You know, you coach and you're in the season and, you know, you're lucky to have the milestones you have. I'm just really proud of our program, our coaches and our players. I don't want to call it a distraction, but it's been a thing that I think has been on their minds maybe more than I wanted it to be, and now we can focus on the next one."

Under Blumenthal, Blacksburg has won 11 state championships and earned nine runner-up honors.

