Blackshear Jr. proving to be the spark Hokies need

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The third-ranked Virginia Cavaliers provided a workman-like performance in completing the season sweep over Virginia Tech on Monday night. But the Hokies had another huge contribution from one of their more underrated players.

Since the Hokies lost senior Justin Robinson to injury, it's been clear that everyone would have to play a bigger role. But no one has progressed as much as forward Kerry Blackshear Jr.



"I think my teammates instilling confidence in me, it's been really good. I know that I give us a different element now that he's gone (Robinson) and everybody's role is elevated," said Blackshear.

The redshirt junior has averaged nearly 20 points and 8 rebounds during the last six games. That includes a 23-point performance Monday night, when he also eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark.

"He's been what we need. He's a dog. I think a lot of people should talk about him more in my opinion," said Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

"He's probably one of the most underrated players along with PJ (Horne) that I play with and it's showing."

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams added, "What I've learned from watching KJ is the response of the other six kids or seven, depending upon which game you're talking about that we've suited up. There response to being accepting of how important it is for KJ to be the focal point whether that's to score or make a decision."

Blackshear hopes to keep up this pace of aggressive play, with the goal of keeping Virginia Tech in the win column with just four games remaining before the ACC Tournament.

