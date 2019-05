ROANOKE, Va. - Former GW-Danville and William Fleming football coach, Bobby Martin, has been introduced as the new head coach for the Martinsville Bulldogs.

Martin resigned in January of 2018 after five seasons at the helm of the Colonels in Roanoke. The Bulldogs are replacing Nathan Tanner, who took the head football coaching job at Parkersburg South in neighboring West Virginia, after two season on the job.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.