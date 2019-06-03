Brandon Flowers headlines 2019 Virginia Tech HOF Class

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Five All-Americans and a former longtime administrator comprise the 2019 Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame class, as announced Sunday by the Virginia Tech Athletics Department.

The 2019 class of inductees includes:

Tasmin Fanning, a four-time All-American in track and field and cross country whose third-place finish at the 2008 NCAA Cross Country Championships remains the best finish in program history;

Brandon Flowers, a two-time All-America defensive back who helped the Hokies win the 2007 ACC title and who still ranks among the school’s leaders in career interceptions;

Matt Griswold, a baseball All-American and a three-time all-conference player who helped the Hokies to two Atlantic 10 team championships during his career in the late 1990s;

Dave Smith, a former sports information director who worked 40 years at the school, helping to promote the accomplishments of some of the school’s greatest coaches and student-athletes;

Brian Walter, a three-time All-Metro Conference selection and an All-American in cross country; and

Drew Weaver, a men’s golf All-American in 2009 whose biggest career accomplishment came when he won the British Amateur in 2007.

The six new honorees will be inducted at the Hall of Fame dinner held at the Inn at Virginia Tech on Sept. 6, the evening before the Virginia Tech football team takes on Old Dominion. The new inductees will be introduced to fans at halftime of the Virginia Tech-ODU game. The new inductees will bring the total number enshrined to 204. The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, which is located at the south end of the Cassell Coliseum ambulatory, was established in 1982.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.