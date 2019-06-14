Byrd, Liberty and Auburn girls, Auburn and Chatham boys advance to state finals

SALEM, Va. - Both Liberty and William Byrd's softball teams advanced to state finals Thursday with semifinal wins in Salem. In Class 3, Liberty put up 3 runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth to outdistance Warren County 5-1 to advance.

"Yeah just do the same thing tomorrow that you did today. I just told them just enjoy tomorrow and whatever happens, happens. But by being loose it's definitely going to be a key to giving us our best chance," LIberty Coach Mike Thompson said.

The Minutemen will take on Turner Ashby in the Class 3 final Friday.

In Class 4, William Byrd rallied from a 2-run deficit to nip Great Bridge 3-2. They advance to Friday's final where they will take on Woodgrove.

"Every game this year, even in regions we started slow. We get down a couple runs and they've learned that's not the game. The game is not over. They just battled hard, they're just a battling bunch and they did it again today. It means everything, it means everything. These kids hadn't been there you know. Last year was as far as we've gotten, never had a state title in softball. We want it bad," William Byrd coach Greg Barton said.

William Byrd will tackle recent nemesis Woodgrove for the title on Friday in Salem.

In Class 1 softball, Auburn battled Riverheads into extra innings before Abby Wilson drove in Tori Boyd for the walk-off win in the 8th inning. The Eagles will battle the Panthers of Rappahannock County in the the Class 1 Final.

In VHSL state semifinal baseball, the Auburn Eagles are still alive in Class 1 and seeking their second title in four seasons. Auburn had a walk off to defeat of Riverheads 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Trevor Miles had the game winner. Auburn will square off against Lancaster for the title at Calfee park in Pulaski Friday.

Chatham will join the party in Pulaski after handling Stuarts Draft 11-7 in a Class 2 semifinal. The Cavaliers will face the Pioneers of Lebanon for the state championship Friday.

In Class 3, Brookville spotted Tabb a four-run lead before rallying to within 4-3. But the Tigers hung on to eliminate the Bees 4-3.

In Class 4, LCA was outslugged by Lafayette 8-2. The Bulldogs' Pell Collins had a two run home run in a losing cause.

