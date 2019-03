COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Ty Jerome #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts as he lays on the court against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial…

COLUMBIA, SC. - No. 1 seed Virginia defeated No. 9 seed Oklahoma 63-51 on Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16. The Cavaliers were led by Mamadi Diakite who scored 14 points. Ty Jerome added 12.

Virginia will play the winner of Oregon and UC Irvine.

