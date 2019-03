Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers handles the ball against Jaheam Cornwall #1 of the Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs in the second half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March…

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Despite trailing after the first half, 1-seed Virginia fought back Friday to prevent history from repeating itself and instead, advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, beating 16-seed Gardner-Webb 71-56.

The Cavaliers went into the locker room trailing 36-30, but outscored the Runnin' Bulldogs 41-20 in the second half to win.

UVA was led by sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter, who scored 23 points.

Last season, UVA became the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a 16-seed after being upset by UMBC 74-54.

UVA will play 9-seed Oklahoma on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.