HISTORY! Virginia squeaks by Auburn, 63-62, advances to first title game

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Auburn Tigers 63-62 during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Virginia is going to its first ever national championship game thanks to a dramatic 63-62 semifinal win over Auburn on Saturday.

The hero was Kyle Guy, who hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with .6 seconds left to give the Cavaliers the win.

A year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to 16, these top-seeded Cavaliers now look like destiny's team.

The Cavaliers reached the Final Four for the first time since 1984 with a wild buzzer-beater by Mahmadi Diakite to send their Elite Eight game against Purdue to overtime.

Beating the Tigers took an even crazier finish.

The fifth-seeded Auburn (30-10) had erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes and led 62-60 after Guy made an off-balance 3 with 7.6 seconds left. The shot snapped a drought of more than five minutes by the Cavaliers, who then sent Jared Harper to the line with 7 seconds left.

Harper made one and Auburn, with fouls to give, did so twice. With 1.5 seconds left, Virginia (34-3) got the ball to Guy in the corner. He turned and fired and Samir Doughty, hands straight up in the air, bumped into Guy's hip.

When the whistle blew, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl lost it on the sideline, pumping his fist and screaming. Later, fans watching on TV also complained when it emerged that Ty Jerome may have double dribbled on his way up the court.

Guy swished the first two free throws to tie it and Auburn called a timeout to ice him. Didn't work. He hit one more for the lead. Auburn threw a long inbound pass to Brown, but his desperation 3 was short.

The Cavaliers mobbed Guy on one end. Brown sat on the court, head hanging on the other. Auburn, in the Final Four for the first time, had its season end in a most painful way.

Jerome scored 21 points for Virginia and De'Andre Hunter had 10 of his 14 in a stellar second half.

Doughty led Auburn with 13 and Brown had 12 for Auburn, which nearly beat Virginia at its own game - with tough defense and big shots in the halfcourt.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.