Longtime UVA football coach George Welsh dies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - George Welsh, the head football coach at the University of Virginia for nearly 20 years, died Wednesday.

Welsh, 85, led the Cavaliers from 1982-2000.

At the time of his retirement, his 134-86-3 made him the winningest coach in ACC history.

Starting in 1987, Welsh's teams began a streak of 13 straight seasons with seven or more wins.

He brought winning with him to a team that was doing anything but. When he took reins of the program, UVA had experienced only two winning campaigns in its previous 29 seasons.

Welsh was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

In the spring of 2013, UVA dedicated its new indoor practice facility in Welsh's name.

For 52 years, he was married to his wife, Alexandra, before she passed away in 2015. They have four children. Kate, Duffy, Matt and Adam.

