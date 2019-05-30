Mamadi Diakite to return to UVA

Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C.…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - One of the pieces of Virginia national championship team is not going to the NBA afterall.

Mamadi Diakite announced Wednesday night that he is coming back to Charlottesville.

The redshirt junior forward announced on Instagram that he is returning.

Here's the text of his post:

"I am excited to announce that after testing the waters and getting great exposure and encouraging feedback, I have decided to return to the University of Virginia for my senior year. I can’t wait to join my coaches and teammates and get to work as we try to win another one. 🏆"

Diakite played in all 38 games this season for the Cavaliers, starting 22 of them.

