Petition created to stop UVA basketball team from visiting Trump, White House

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - While many are excited after Virginia won the national men's basketball championship, some aren't too happy about the next step.

An online petition is asking the Cavaliers to not attend a White House celebration in their honor.

More than 10,000 people have signed the petition, which asks people to "join me in urging the team to skip the White House visit in protest of Trump and his support of white supremacy."

Lacey Kohlmoos, the petition's creator, goes on to say that "by accepting a White House invitation, the team would be condoning the president's reprehensible and divisive behavior, which is unacceptable."

