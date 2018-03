Jairus Lyles #10 of the UMBC Retrievers reacts after a score against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In a historic upset, No. 16 UMBC defeated No. 1 Virginia 74-54 on Friday night.

In a game that was tied, 21-21 at the half, the Retrievers came out hot in the second half and never cooled off.

UVA's only previous loses came to then No. 18 West Virginia, 68-61 and Virginia Tech, 61-60.

UMBC will now take on No. 9 Kansas State on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.