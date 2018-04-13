UVA bolstering the backfield this spring

ROANOKE, Va. - In 2017, the UVA Cavaliers were last in the ACC when it came to rushing. But the Wahoos say things will be different this season with the addition of dual threat quarterback Bryce Perkins.

"The style of play that we are incorporating, I think maximizes our current abilities at offensive line," said Virginia head coach, Bronco Mendenhall.

"We're still thin. We're still not as physical as I'd like, but our off season program -- our work capacity we've expanded and the size we've added, the strength that we've added -- is showing. We're a more physical team than we have been."

Senior running back, Jordan Ellis, said the difference is already having an impact in practice.

"You can see it through our defense they tell us all the time, since spring started, they're so confused," Ellis said.

"They don't know who has the ball and stuff like that. It's just opening up everything for him, me, O-line, Joe and everybody is just opening up."

On the injury front, the Cavaliers will be without redshirt sophomore Joey Blount for 6-8 weeks. The safety who's expected to fill Quin Blanding's spot from a season ago, is sidelined with a collarbone injury.

