UVA's Kyle Guy declares for NBA Draft, third Cavalier to declare in two days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia's Kyle Guy announced Tuesday he is leaving Charlottesville for the NBA.

The junior guard and Final Four Most Outstanding Player announced on Twitter that he is leaving the University of Virginia to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

However, Guy's announcement doesn't mean he can't return.

Under new NCAA rules, he can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and still return to Virginia.

Here's the screenshot of an iPhone note Guy posted:

Guy led the national champion Cavaliers this season, averaging 35.4 minutes and 15.4 points per game this season.

