Virginia advances to semifinals in ACC Tournament with win over Louisville

Quentin Snider #4 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots against Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - No. 1 University of Virginia beat Louisville Thursday afternoon, 75-58.

With 8:55 to play, it appeared the Cavaliers could be going home early as 9-seed Louisville shrunk UVA's lead to only four.

However, the Cardinals couldn't keep the momentum going as the Cavaliers finished the game on a 19-4 run.

Kyle Guy led the way for the Cavs with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

With the win, UVA advances to the semifinals against the winner of the Boston College/Clemson game, which was originally scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. Thursday.

