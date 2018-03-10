Virginia beats Clemson, advances to ACC Tournament finals

Gabe DeVoe #10 of the Clemson Tigers drives against Ty Jerome #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the semifinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Virginia took the lead and never gave it back on its way to beating Clemson, 64-58 Friday night.

After being tied 20-20 with 6:13 remaining in the first half, the No. 1 Cavaliers never again trailed the Tigers.

Kyle Guy led the way for the Wahoos with 15 points.

As for the 4-seed Tigers, who are ranked 19th in the nation, Shelton Mitchell was the leading scorer with 18 points in the loss.

Virginia will now play the winner of Friday night's Duke/UNC game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.