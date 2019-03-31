Virginia gets past Purdue in overtime, 80-75, advances to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time in 35 years, Virginia is headed to the Final Four.
The Cavaliers are headed there following an heartstopping 80-75 overtime win over Purdue in the South regional final on Saturday night.
De’Andre Hunter hit a basket with 26.8 seconds left to give Virginia a 76-75 lead, and after a Purdue miss, Kyle Guy was fouled on the rebound and hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to give Virginia a 78-75 lead.
Purdue then turned the ball over with under two seconds remaining as it tried to tie.
Trailing 70-68 in the final seconds of regulation, Mamadi Diakite hit a jumper before the buzzer to tie the game at 70-70 and force overtime.
