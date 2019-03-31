Virginia gets past Purdue in overtime, 80-75, advances to Final Four

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers battles for the ball with Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers for the ball during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time in 35 years, Virginia is headed to the Final Four.

The Cavaliers are headed there following an heartstopping 80-75 overtime win over Purdue in the South regional final on Saturday night.

De’Andre Hunter hit a basket with 26.8 seconds left to give Virginia a 76-75 lead, and after a Purdue miss, Kyle Guy was fouled on the rebound and hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to give Virginia a 78-75 lead.

Purdue then turned the ball over with under two seconds remaining as it tried to tie.

Trailing 70-68 in the final seconds of regulation, Mamadi Diakite hit a jumper before the buzzer to tie the game at 70-70 and force overtime.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.