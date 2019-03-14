Virginia overcomes halftime deficit to beat N.C. State, 76-56

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Cavaliers dominated N.C. State in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament to stay alive.
Virginia beat N.C. State 76-56 Thursday afternoon in what was the 1-seed 'Hoos' first game of the tournament.
UVA trailed 29-27 at the half but outscored the Wolfpack 49-27 to advance.
Virginia was led by junior guard Kyle Guy, who scored 29 points.
Virginia will play the winner of Thursday's 3:03 p.m. game between Virginia Tech and Florida State.
Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
