Virginia overcomes halftime deficit to beat N.C. State, 76-56

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts after a play against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Cavaliers dominated N.C. State in the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament to stay alive.

Virginia beat N.C. State 76-56 Thursday afternoon in what was the 1-seed 'Hoos' first game of the tournament.

UVA trailed 29-27 at the half but outscored the Wolfpack 49-27 to advance.

Virginia was led by junior guard Kyle Guy, who scored 29 points.

Virginia will play the winner of Thursday's 3:03 p.m. game between Virginia Tech and Florida State.

Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

