Virginia's Mamadi Diakite declares for NBA Draft, fourth Cavalier to declare in three days

Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C.…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia's Mamadi Diakite announced Wednesday he is leaving Charlottesville for the NBA.

The redshirt junior forward announced on Instagram that he is leaving the University of Virginia to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here's the text of Diakite's post:

"I would like to thank God and my wonderful family for the opportunity to play this game at such a prestigious university. Just a boy from Conakry, Guinea!!! This has been an unbelievable experience and I can’t even begin to put it in to words. I have grown so much from my first day on Grounds both on and off the court which is why I am confident in announcing my intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. I know that UVA will always hold a special place in my heart. #ONTHEROAD"

Diakite played in all 38 games this season for the Cavaliers, starting 22 of them.

